“Is Donny Pangilinan planning to court Belle Mariano?”

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are set to star in the upcoming iWant series He’s Into Her.

Donny Pangilinan denied that he is courting his He’s Into Her co-star Belle Mariano. After a clip of the actor singing with Belle has been going rounds now on social media, some fans think that romance could be a possibility.

“Sa after party ng movie namin. The entire cast was there. So I was like, ‘Why not have to duet? She was the one singing that time. The whole cast was there,” Donny clarified in an interview on Tonight With Boy Abunda .

When asked if he plans to court Belle in the future, he replied, “It’s hard right now because we haven’t really gotten to know each other that well. We’ve only been working for a couple of months and right now our focus is the show.”

READ: Donny Pangilinan gets a new onscreen partner

It’s the first time that Donny and Belle teamed up for a project. The upcoming iWant series is directed by Chad Vidanes and is based on the bestselling book by Maxine Lat.

“We will really do our best. I want to tell everyone right now that we will really do whatever it takes to portray the Dave and Max (their characters) that they envision in the novel to the show because we don’t want to upset anyone and ourselves as well,” Donny said during the press launch of the project.

Aside from He’s Into Her, Donny is now headlining the movie James & Pat & Dave, which is now showing nationwide.