“Is Hyun Bin ‘crash landing’ in the PH?”

A local clothing brand teased the netizens of the identity of its newest endorser who seems to be the CLOY star.

Local clothing brand Bench set the online world abuzz on Wednesday after it teased the identity of its newest endorser.

In the video posted by Bench on its Facebook page, it said, “Your crush, landing soon.”

The brand added, “We won’t let you move on. After months of keeping it a secret, the wait is almost over. And yes, you read it right. Everyone’s crush.”

It can be recalled that the brand has brought various Korean stars to the Philippines as their endorsers in the past for fan meets.

Fans are speculating that Hyun Bin, the star of hit K-drama Crash Landing On You is the latest endorser but it is yet to be confirmed by the clothing brand.

Hyun Bin rose to popularity recently after portraying North Korean soldier Ri Jeong-hyeok aka Captain Ri on the drama series.