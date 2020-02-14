“Is Jane Oineza still willing to work with Joshua Garcia?”

Jane Oineza weighed in on the possibility of doing a reunion project with Joshua Garcia.

Six years since Jane Oineza and Joshua Garcia left the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) house, fans still continue to show their undying support for the team-up of the two celebrities.

While they did not officially become a couple, Oineza and Garcia have since remained good friends.

But what exactly are her thoughts on Joshua Garcia’s recent team-up with Janella Salvador?

“Congratulations to Joshua and Janella for the success of The Killer Bride and their love team din, their team-up,” she told the entertainment press during the sidelines of the media launch for her upcoming movie with RK Bagatsing called Us Again.

When asked if she’s willing to work with the actor, she said: “If mabibigyan kami ng chance to work together, siyempre why not? Okay lang naman.”

To put things to rest, Oineza also made it clear that Garcia didn’t court her even after their stay at the PBB house.

“Hindi po. Hindi rin naman po natuloy ‘yung from inside the house outside. Paglabas din wala,” she said.

The 23-year-old actress expressed her gratitude to all their fans, dubbed JoshAne, for the support that they have shown her and Joshua Garcia through the years.

“Thankful din naman po ako sa fans namin — Joshane. Hanggang ngayon active pa rin sila. And sinusuportahan pa rin nila kami individually. So nagpapasalamat ako,” she said.

“Gaya nga ng sinabi ko last time, kami kasi ni Jerome from Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita, nagkaroon din kami ng reunion sa Finding You. And kami ni Joshua wala pa,” she said.

In a 2014 interview on Gandang Gabi Vice , Garcia explained why he didn’t pursue Oineza.

“Nung nasa loob pa lang po nung pumasok si Kuya Jeron, ‘yun parang alam ko na mayroon talagang relasyon na malalim. Nakita ko po ‘yon, kaya po nung paglabas, friends — friends po kaming tatlo (nina Loisa Andalio),” he stated.

Garcia, just like Oineza, has an upcoming project under Regal Entertainment called Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan based on the Bob Ong book of the same name.

Oineza last worked with Joshua in the Star Cinema film Bloody Crayons.

Us Again is set to be released in cinemas on February 26.