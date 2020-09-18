“Is Janella Salvador pregnant? Netizens speculate”

Pregnancy rumors crop up as Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson finally went public with their relationship.

Is Janella Salvador pregnant?

This was the enthusiastic question among fans of the actress-singer just days after she and her boyfriend, Filipino-British actor-model Markus Paterson, finally went public with their relationship.

READ: Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson confirm their relationship with some sweet photos

The rumors started when a gossip website posted a snippet of Markus’s recent Instagram live stream, where a voice believed to be Janella’s was heard saying, “Oh my gosh, I almost jumped, and that’s not good. I’m not allowed to jump.”

While the live stream did not show Janella, fans are convinced that the 22-year-old star is currently in the U.K. with Markus and his family.

Interestingly, her mother, singer Jenine Desiderio, recently flew out to the U.K. with her son, Janella’s brother Russell.

According to reports, Jenine even posted on her Facebook Story a video of Russell playing football with Markus.

On Thursday night, September 17, PEP.ph cited an unnamed source as saying the couple is expecting their first child. The article added that Janella is expected to give birth in October and that close friends of the actress know about the pregnancy.

As of this writing, both Janella and Markus have yet to either confirm or deny the said rumors.