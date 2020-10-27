“Is Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon the newest endorser of a local telco?”

Screenshot from Smart Communications, Inc. Advertisement and @bn_sj2013 Instagram

Is Park Seo-joon on his way to turn up the “K-lig?”

K-culture fans are screaming their hearts out as a teaser video from a local telco brand seemed to hint at South Korean actor Park Seo-joon.

The telco brand, in a video shared via its social media pages, showed a man getting out of a white car. The next frame showed the same man wearing a green shirt with a beige-colored suit and white pants while walking down a staircase.

“He’s on his way to turn up the K-lig,” says the brand in the video.

Watch the video below:

According to the telco brand, its newest endorser will be launched on Wednesday, October 28.

This is not the first time the telco giant launched a South Korean personality as its roster of endorsers. Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were launched as faces of its Signature postpaid plan earlier this year.

Park Seo-joon is known for his portrayals in several well-loved K-Dramas including She Was Pretty, Fight For My Way, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class. He also recently appeared in the Park Bo-gum-starrer Record of Youth.