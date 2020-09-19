“Is Kris Bernal switching networks?”

Kris Bernal announces the end of her network contract and that she is now a freelancer.

After more than 13 years as a contract artist of GMA Artist Center, actress Kris Bernal on Monday, September 14, announced that she is now a freelancer.

The 31-year-old star made the announcement in her latest vlog released after she made a guest appearance on a show on a rival network.

[embedded content]

According to Kris, her contract with GMA-7 expired amid the pandemic. She also shared that she has yet to decide whether or not she will hire a new manager.

“Right now, I can say that I am a freelancer and I have no manager yet. Why? Hindi pa po ako nakakapag-decide, talagang pinag-aaralan kong mabuti kung sino ang puwedeng mag-handle sa akin. Siyempre dapat comfortable ako. So ‘yun ang status ko,” said Kris.

Kris also revealed that she has yet to receive an offer from the Kapuso network, saying that she understands the decision since “everything is still uncertain during these times.”

“I totally understand that kung wala pa pong final decision or whatever kasi mas marami pang malalaki o mahahalagang bagay kaysa sa isyu ko,” she said.

She also denied having issues with her mother network.

“I have no disagreement or issues with my home network and I never had. I think I’ve been really cooperative and really professional with all my dealings with them,” added Kris.

On the possibility that she will switch networks, Kris admitted that she’s still unsure whether she is willing to leave GMA-7, but added that she is not closing her doors.

“I’m just really praying to God where he will lead me. I trust his plans and I leave my options open,” she said.