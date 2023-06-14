IS-linked terrorist leader killed in Lanao del Sur

ILIGAN CITY — The elusive leader of Islamic State-linked Dawlah Islamiya was slain Wednesday in a clash with government forces in Lanao del Sur.

Colonel Billy Dela Rosa, deputy commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, said Abu Zacariah was killed in downtown Marawi City, the provincial capital.

Two weeks ago, Abu Zacariah caused a stir in Marogong town by threatening to put bombs on all its roads to avenge the arrest of his four young foot soldiers by Moro Islamic Liberation Front members, who then turned them over to the Army.

