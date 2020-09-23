“Is Liza Soberano filing a case against the woman who made a rape comment about her?”

This is what Liza Soberano’s manager Ogie Diaz has to say about the matter.

Manager and entertainment reporter Ogie Diaz discussed the rape threat made against his talent Liza Soberano in the latest video uploaded on his YouTube channel “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update.”

Ogie shared that Liza’s camp is already talking to lawyers regarding the matter.

“Pinag-uusapan na namin ng lawyer niya. Meron kaming law firm na inatasan namin na to look into this matter kung anong legal na action ang pwede naming gawin,” he said in his vlog on Tuesday, September 22.

It can be recalled that an employee of the internet service provider Converge made the said rape comment about Liza.

The actress even retweeted the said comment which states: “Wala tayong magagawa, wala ng trabaho, kaya di bale ng masira ang image, magkapera lang. Sarap ipa-rape sa mga…. ewan!”

On her Twitter page, Liza said that she is not letting a rape threat against her just slide by. “We won’t let this one pass,” the actress posted.

Don’t worry we won’t let this one pass. They know my address. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 20, 2020

According to Ogie, Liza’s camp is also discussing with the lawyer on what legal actions to take against an employee of her former internet service provider who divulged her personal information.

And to that employee of my ex internet provider who divulged personal information. Don’t try to turn this on me. My whole rant was about bad customer service. That’s pretty sketchy of you trying to make it look like it’s my fault why I have bad internet. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 9, 2020

“At the same time yung data privacy law ay viniolate ng isang empleyado ng Converge kung saan ‘yung kanilang report doon sa pinarerepair ng mga Soberano ay inilabas nila. Nahusgahan tuloy si Liza na sa pamamagitan ng report na ‘yun na pinalalabas nila na walang kasalanan ang Converge,” Ogie said.

[embedded content]

READ: Liza Soberano on rape threat against her: ‘We won’t let this one pass’

Amid the controversy, Converge issued a statement on Monday, September 21.

“We are deeply concerned about the wrongful comments and behavior of some employees over social media. We do not tolerate such actions toward any customer and emphasize that their personal opinions do not reflect the company’s perspective, values, and culture. We are currently dealing with this matter and we will carry out disciplinary measures accordingly,” the statement said.