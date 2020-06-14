“Is Romnick Sarmenta in a relationship with indie actress Barbara Ruaro?”

Nearly two years since he and Harlene Bautista ended their 19-year marriage, it seems the 80s heartthrob has found a new love of his life.

Romnick Sarmenta has recently sparked rumors of a budding romance with indie actress Barbara Ruaro.

It all started when the 48-year-old actor posted a photo of a woman with only half of her face shown holding a bouquet of flowers.

Curious as to who the person in the photo is, a netizen commented: “No face.” To which Sarmenta responded: “Makikilala niyo rin po.”

But indie actress Barbara Ruaro led fans to speculate that she might be the person in photo the 80s heartthrob’s posted when the latter replied with a heart emoji to the same comment she left on the actor’s post.

Fans, who did some digging, found out that Ruaro, posted an almost similar photo — in black and white — with the caption: “Thank you, N. You make my heart swell.”

Sarmenta goes by the nickname “Nick” — as shown in his Instagram username @nicksarmenta.

Other fans also noticed a letter Ruaro shared on Instagram with the initial N written at the bottom — yet another hint that she is in a relationship with him.

“B / Joy and Light / Love and Peace / All these you bring / I love you N.”

Another fan, seemingly referring to Sarmenta, left a comment, saying: “Kilig! In love ang childhood idol ko na si Tsineto… God bless you both.”

🙂 A post shared by Barbara Ruaro (@bieruaro) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

Ruaro, whose latest project was the iWant series “The Tapes” starring Sam Milby and Yassi Pressman, also took part in Shaina Magdayao and Loisa Andalio’s 2019 series “Past Present Perfect.”

Ruaro came out as a victim of sexual abuse in 2019. She was formerly in a relationship with Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro.

Sarmenta was married to former actress Harlene Bautista, with whom he has five children. In October 2018, the latter announced their separation after 19 years of marriage.