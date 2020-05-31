“Is there bad blood between ‘Itaewon Class’ stars Park Seo-joon and Ahn Bo-hyun?”

Ahn Bo-hyun stressed that there is no bad blood between him and Itaewon Class co-star Park Seo-joon.

Rumors of them not getting along well was brought up in the May 30 episode of Ask US Anything. Host Kang Ho Dong told Bo-hyun as translated by entertainment website Soompi, “I heard that he was filming a scene with Park Seo Joon, and the director didn’t give them equal opportunity [to film multiple takes]. There were rumors in the JTBC drama sphere that it rubbed Bo-hyun the wrong way.”

Bo-hyun remarked that it is the first time that he heard of the said rumor and clarified, “I’m the same age as Seo Joon, and we’re really good friends.”

He further explained, “When I was acting as the villain [of the story], I felt like I hadn’t shot enough takes, but he immediately gave me the OK [and moved on]. I felt like I’d been lacking and wanted to try filming the scene one more time, but he said, ‘Okay, next scene!’ When the director filmed Seo Joon, though, he spent a lot of time filming the same scene over and over. So I playfully told him, ‘You filmed Seo Joon for so much longer than me.’ But I said it jokingly, in front of Seo Joon.”

Bo-hyun also revealed that he actually lives near Seo-joon’s residence and they do hang out even after Itaewon Class ended.