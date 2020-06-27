“‘Is this the new normal?’: Catriona Gray condemns arrest of Pride March participants”

Catriona Gray speaks up on the arrest of the participants of Pride March.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took to social media to condemn the arrest of the Pride March participants on Friday, June 26.

“Is this the new normal? Earlier today a peaceful #PRIDE rally held in Manila where mask-wearing participants practicing social distancing were met by police in riot gear and arrested,” Catriona posted on Twitter.

The beauty queen also said that the authorities reportedly did not state the reason to the media why the members of the LGBTQ+ were arrested. “When questioned by the witnesses and media about the reason or violations for arrest, the police gave no response,” she stated.

Is this the new normal? 💔 Earlier today a peaceful #PRIDE rally held in Manila where mask wearing participants practicing social distancing were met by police in riot gear and arrested. — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) June 26, 2020

Catriona added that it is our right to express our stand. “We have the right to raise our voice. Pride, since the beginning has been a protest. Now is the time to speak up,” she said.

Meanwhile, It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda called the attention of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno about the said incident via Twitter.

“Anu tooooooooo????? Pakiexplain po? Saklolo naman po dyan Yorme!!!! Sa aking pagkakaalam LGBTQIA+ friendly ang Maynila at si Yorme. Beke nemeenn!!! Saklolo Yorme @IskoMoreno,” Vice tweeted.

At least 20 individuals were arrested in the said rally on Friday, which was held in Mendiola, Manila. According to Manila Police District General Assignment and Investigation Section chief Police Captain Arnold Echalar, the participants were arrested due to violating the prohibition on mass gatherings.

Following the arrest of the Pride March participants, Metro Manila Pride released a statement stressing that the rally observed social distancing and was held peacefully.

“Maayos, mapayapa at sumusunod sa patakaran ng social distancing ang ginanap na pagkilos; sa kabila nito, 20 na indibidwal ang pilit na inaresto ng kapulisan bandang 10:30 ng umaga. Hindi makatarungan ang pag-arestong ito at idinidiin ng Metro Manila Pride ang pagkundena sa karahasan ng militar at kapulisan, lalo na sa mga marhinalisadong komunidad at mga aktibista,” Metro Manila Pride stated.