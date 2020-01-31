Isabela cop gunned down inside videoke bar

CAUAYAN CITY –– A policeman was shot dead during a heated argument with a member of the Civilian Armed Force Geographical Unit inside a videoke bar at Barangay Digumased in Dinapigue town, Isabela province on Thursday evening.

Investigators said Cpl. Freddie Marcos, Dinapigue police intelligence officer, and suspect Jarwin Marticio were drinking in separate tables when they quarreled over who would sing first.

Captain Clarence Labasan, Dinapigue police chief, said Marticio went out of the bar to get his 9mm pistol and returned to confront Marcos.

The suspect then fired at Marcos, who suffered a bullet wound in the chest and died while being taken to a hospital.

Police said the assailant immediately fled the crime scene, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt operation./lzb

