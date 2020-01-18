Isabela students make facemasks, bake pastries for Taal eruption refugees

CITY OF ILAGAN, Philippines — Students and teachers made 2,000 reusable facemasks and baked 5,000 cookies for evacuees of the Taal Volcano eruption.

“We made reusable facemasks which they can wash and wear again,” said Edwin Madarang, superintendent of the Technical Education Skills Development Authority-Isabela School of Arts and Trades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bread and pastries were expected to last for a week “so the goodies will not expire before it will reach the evacuees,” he said on Saturday. The evacuees are expected to receive the masks and cookies on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Earlier on Friday, Jan. 17, 1,000 more sacks of rice were sent by the Isabela provincial government to Batangas and Cavite, augmenting an initial 1,000 rice sacks sent to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption, said Isabela Governor Rodolfo Albano III.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by MUF

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ