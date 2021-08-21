‘Isang’ develops into tropical storm but won’t bring heavy rain – Pagasa

THE state-run weather agency said on Saturday that “Isang” has become a tropical storm but is unlikely to directly affect the weather and bring heavy rainfall in the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Isang was estimated at 790 kilometers east-northeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 725kms east of Basco, Batanes.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80kph, Isang is moving north-northwestward at the speed of 15kph.

“It may not directly affect the weather condition and bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period and raising tropical cyclone wind signals over any land area in the country remains unlikely,” Pagasa said.

Moreover, its passage is unlikely to enhance “habagat” or the southwest monsoon and bring gusty conditions to the country, according to the weather bureau.

“It remains less likely to cause sea conditions within the coastal waters of the country which may be risky to any type of sea vessel,” it added.

Based on its forecast track, Pagasa said Isang will move generally northwestward or north northwestward through Sunday, turn north-northwestward on Monday over the East China Sea, then northward and north northeastward also on Monday.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

It is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday afternoon or evening, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.