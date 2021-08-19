‘Isang’ enters PH — Pagasa

TROPICAL depression “Isang” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but is unlikely to directly affect the general weather condition in the country, the state-run weather agency said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the center of Isang was estimated at 1,290 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

With maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55kph, the tropical depression is moving west-northwestward at 30kph, Pagasa said.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that based on their latest forecast scenario, there was no need to raise the tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) over any land area in the country.

“It is also unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country throughout the forecast period,” he said.

Moreover, the weather disturbance may not cause rough sea conditions within the coastal waters of the country which may be risky to any type of sea vessel, the Pagasa forecaster said.

Pagasa said Isang is likely to remain far from the Philippine archipelago and will move generally northwestward.



Isang may likely exit the PAR by Sunday morning or afternoon, the weather bureau said.

It said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.