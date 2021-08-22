‘Isang’ exits PAR

TROPICAL storm ‘Isang’ (international name Omais) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday as it weakened from a severe tropical storm at 2 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The center of ‘Isang’ was estimated at 605 kilometers Northeast of Itbayan, Batanes at 4 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

The weather bureau said that the southwest monsoon (Habagat) continues to prevail in the western section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms can be expected in these areas.

Moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected in Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Pampanga, and Quezon in the next two hours.