‘Isang’ maintains strength but is likely to exit weekend – Pagasa

MAINTAINING its strength over the Philippine Sea, tropical depression “Isang” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) over the weekend, the state-run weather agency said on Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 8 a.m. bulletin said Isang was estimated at 1,110 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55kph, the tropical depression is moving west-northwestward at 20kph, Pagasa said.

Isang may not directly affect the weather condition and bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period, the weather bureau said.

“Moreover, its passage may not enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring gusty conditions to the country,” it said.

Pagasa said the weather disturbance will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period.

“Isang is likely to exit PAR Saturday evening or Sunday morning and is forecast to slightly intensify also on Saturday but will remain a tropical depression through the forecast period,” Pagasa said.



Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies.