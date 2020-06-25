Isko cites importance of wearing face mask, gives 10K pieces to 30 barangays

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Thursday led the turnover of 10,000 pieces of handmade washable face masks to 30 barangays in the nation’s capital, citing the importance of wearing protection from the coronavirus.

The washable masks were produced from a livelihood program initiated by the Manila City government through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

Domagoso said the city government is aiming to produce about one million handmade washable face masks for his constituents.

“We will try to reach as many as possible. When we produce, we deliver. So may trabaho na, may protekston pa sa barangay natin [We generate jobs at the same time we provide protection for our people in the barangays],” Domagoso said.

“One way or another, we have to pursue efficiency, effectiveness and discipline. That’s our job, I’m not saying our job is to die. Our job is to serve, by serving, we are exposed to danger,” the Mayor said.

Sewers and master cutters hired by the Manila City government through the PESO may earn up to P2,000 each a day, depending on the amount of face masks produced.

Manila PESO chief Fernan Bermejo said that the city government has produced more than 15,000 washable face masks as of June 25.

So far, Bermejo said, the city government has hired about 50 sewers and 10 master cutters.

