‘Isko’ formalizes presidential bid

MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso pledged to give his all in serving the people when he filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for president on Monday.

He arrived at Sofitel Manila in Pasay City at 11:34 a.m. and was joined by his running mate, Dr. Willie Ong.

Domagoso joined the Aksyon Demokratiko party in August, where he was elected as the party's president a week later.

In late September, he announced that he will run for president in the upcoming polls.

“Sa lahat ng mga eleksyong sinalihan ko, ngayon ako kabadong-kabado—para kang may ahas sa bituka. Balewala ang problema ko sa kinakaharap ng mga kababayan natin. (Of all the elections I have joined, now's the time that I am most anxious—it's like having a snake in your stomach. But my problems are nothing compared to what our fellow countrymen are experiencing),” Domagoso said after filing his CoC with the Commission on Elections.

He vowed to give his all in serving the people if he's given the chance to be the Philippines' next president.