Isko joins 2022 race

The race to the country’s highest elective post became tighter with Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso adding his name to the list of aspirants for President in the May 2022 national elections.

Domagoso, a former actor-turned-public servant, is scheduled to announce his candidacy on Wednesday, September 22, at the Baseco compound in Manila’s Tondo district where he grew up.

The mayor’s information officer, Julius Leonen, confirmed that Domagoso decided to join the presidential race. He said that Dr. Willie Ong, who ran but lost in his bid for the Senate in 2019, will be his running mate under the Aksyon Demokratiko banner.

Domagoso had repeatedly said that he will run in next year’s elections but did not disclose whether he will seek reelection as local chief executive or attempt to be Malacañang’s next occupant.

The filing of candidacies is less than two weeks away, and Domagoso also gunning for the presidency dashed any hope left to have a united opposition backstopped by the mayor, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo and Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao.

Paquiao on Sunday declared that he will run for president under the PDP-Laban faction led by Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd.

The other wing of the ruling party headed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi had nominated Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go as standard bearer but he declined. President Rodrigo Duterte meanwhile accepted the nomination to run for vice president.