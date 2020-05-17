Isko: Manila residents to receive P1000 cash aid on Monday

ALL families in Manila are set to receive the second tranche of the City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund (CACAF) from the local government starting on Monday.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced that about 607,000 families from 896 villages (barangay) will receive P1,000 cash assistance as the city shifts to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“The second tranche for CACAF has already been approved … and it will be felt this coming week,” said Domagoso on his social media address Saturday night. “I hope we could help with your needs in our own little way.”

On April 5, Domagoso signed Ordinance 8625 to “enable the people of Manila to purchase much needed food and supplies for their survival,” during the coronavirus disease 2019 (covid-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, about 275,000 public school students — from kindergarten to Grade 12 — will also receive food packs and hygiene kits within the month.

Manila is close to breaching 1,000 after tallying 997 Covid cases. Of the total, 163 recovered and 89 died.