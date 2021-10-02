Isko Moreno for president movement launched

SUPPORTERS of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Saturday officially launched the President Isko Movement-Isulong ang Kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino (PRIMO-ISKO) in support of his candidacy in 2022.

Speaking in Filipino, members of the group cited how Domagoso reformed and beautified Manila.

PRIMO-ISKO founding chairman Barbie Atienza said Domagoso believed that if the Manileno advances, so will Manila and that's what he'll do for the rest of the country.

Leaders from tourism, urban poor, barangay, solo parents, youth, legal and religious sectors joined the event.

Incumbent and aspiring poliltical leaders and members of the Central Mindanao Alliance of Christian and Muslim communities also participated to express their support for Domagoso.

The group said there are now PRIMO-ISKO chapters organized in 52 localities and more will be launched, including one in Mindanao on October 9.

Also present at the event were PRIMO-ISKO National Chairman Nato Agbayani, Vice-Chairman Michael Herrera, President Juliet Ramos and Tourism Executive Raffy Chico.

Domagoso will be running for president under Aksyon Demokratiko, with Dr. Willien Ong as his runningmate.