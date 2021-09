Deputy Speaker and Lipa City Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto INSTAGRAM PHOTO/ ROSAVILMASANTOSRECTO

BATANGAS 6th District Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto and Sen. Ralph Recto will support Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s 2022 presidential bid.

“Yes, we will support him,” Santos-Recto said in a message when asked.

“Mayor Isko is an inspiring and God-loving leader and we can see his drive to serve the Filipino people with a heart, hope and action,” she said.

“With what he did to Manila, especially during this pandemic, we saw his focus and sincerity as a leader,” she said.