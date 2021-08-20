Isko Moreno in stable condition but loses smell, taste due to Covid-19

MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has reported loss of smell and taste due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official at the Sta. Ana Hospital where he is confined said on Friday.

“Our Honorable Mayor, on his 5th hospital day, has reported loss of smell and taste which is part of the Covid-19 disease spectrum,” Dr. Grace Padilla, OIC hospital director, said in a medical bulletin.

The local chief executive, on Thursday, reported body pains that were at grade 4/10, but which now eased to grade 2/10, Dr. Padilla said.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s appetite continues to remain good, vital signs are still stable, and his chest x-ray result reveeald no significant chest findings, she added.

Domagoso tested positive for Covid-19 on August 15.