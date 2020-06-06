Isko Moreno lifts liquor ban in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced on Saturday the lifting of the ban on selling alcoholic drinks in the national capital, effective on Monday, June 8.

Moreno lifted the ban in an executive order dated on Friday but only made public on Saturday.

It was on March 28 when the Manila imposed then ban to prevent gatherings where the coronavirus disease could be spread.

Several other cities in Metro Manila had had earlier lifted their liquor ban as the region shifted from an enhanced community quarantine to a less restrictive general community quarantine.

The cities also noted that stores, bars, and restaurants had taken a big hit because of the liquor ban.

