“Isko Moreno, may plano pa nga ba bumalik sa showbiz?”

Nagbigay payo rin si Isko Moreno sa mga rising stars at newcomer sa mundo ng showbiz.

Sa masayang kuwentuhan ng “We Rise Together” with Mayor Isko Moreno kasama sina DJ Jhaiho at Charlie Dizon with Anthony Jennings, isa sa naging tanong sa actor politician ay kung may chance pa ba na magbalik ito sa showbiz?

Matatandaan na 2019, isa si Yorme Isko sa mga nag cameo role sa Metro Manila Film Festival movie entry ni Coco Martin na 3pol Trobol, Huli Ka Balbon.

Pero ayon mismo kay Isko hindi ang showbiz ang priority niya ngayon. “Noong pumasok ako (sa politics) 90 percent binaligtad ko,” sabi pa ni Isko

“I dedicated my life in to public service and engage myself to further knowledge and understanding how government works, how to create policy technically speaking and programs of governance that based on facts and data. So I dedicated my life to public service,” paliwanag pa niya.

Naging usap-usapan man noon ang kaniyang pagiging bahagi sa ilang Kapamilya program, nanatiling buong buo ang kaniyang dedikasyon sa trabaho bilang mayor.

Patuloy niya: “Ang focus ko talaga sa ngayon is public service. But given a chance why not? From time to time pag papipiliin ako ngayon, I think I should focus on attending the public issues and public programs and services,” sambit pa ni Isko sa panayam ng “We Rise Together” hosts.

At bilang isa sa mga produkto ng show ng namayapang si German Moreno at beterano sa mundo ng showbiz, hindi rin naiwasan na mahingan si Isko ng payo para sa mga rising and baguhang showbiz personality.

“Di baleng ikaw na ang naghihintay kaysa ikaw ang hinihintay. Sabi niya ‘yung professionalism,” balik-tanaw ni Isko sa mga pangaral ni Kuya Germs sa kaniya.

Aniya pa, isa rin sa natutunan niya sa showbiz icon ang pagtrato sa showbiz career bilang trabaho.

“You have to focus. Showbiz is a career treat it professionally yan ang sinasabi ni Kuya Germs. So when you treat it professionally so naturally you will treat your colleagues and people around you [well] because you treat it as a career and a profession,” aniya pa.

At ang isa sa pinaka importanteng aral na nakuha niya kay Kuya Germs: “While [at] your peak of your career now, you have to save,” sabi pa ni Isko.

“Kuya Germs told me that. Don’t splurge ever buy things you appreciate. If there’s a particular time that makes you happy, you deserve it but don’t overdo it. You have to save for the rainy days, you have to save for your future. Because you future is short lived in showbiz industry,” pahayag pa niya.