Isko Moreno reminds Manila residents: Don’t get too excited about GCQ

MANILA, Philippines – Manila residents should not get too excited about the transition of Metro Manila from an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to a less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) as it does not mean the coronavirus strain is gone, Mayor Isko Moreno said on Wednesday.

Moreno urged residents to maintain the cautious stance they assumed when Metro Manila was still under ECQ when COVID-19 cases were starting to pile up.

“Don’t get too excited about the GCQ, because COVID-19 is more excited than you are. Always bear in mind that there’s still a deadly virus around us. That’s why we hope you do not relax and be complacent,” he said in his briefing, speaking partly in Filipino.

“I don’t want to put the lives of people in jeopardy, the lives of young people. Each life is important, we value each one — rich, poor, or middle class. In Manila, all lives have equal value,” he added.

Moreno issued the reminder as more people in Manila, as in other places, returned to work after more than two months of lockdown.

However, due to the lack of public transportation, a lot of workers appeared to disregard measures to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, such as physical distancing and joining mass gatherings, as they waited for rides to get home.

Moreno explained that until a COVID-19 vaccine would be discovered people should keep taking precautions, like wearing face masks and going through disinfection.

On Monday Moreno also announced that Manila, unlike other places in Metro Manila, would not yet lift its liquor ban to prevent people from spending the government aid they had received on alcoholic drinks and getting involved in quarrels while drinking.

“We will not allow ourselves to be defeated by COVID19,” Moreno said. “There are some preparations, more actions, programs, policies, and plans that your city government will do, will continue to do to protect the interest of every Manileño.”

As of Wednesday, Manila has registered 1,500 COVID-19 cases, 960 of which are active. Of the 1,500 cases, 104 have died while 436 have recovered.

