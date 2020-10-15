Isko Moreno shares photo of his public school life

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday recalled his student days at his public high school, sharing a group photo of him with his classmates. The grainy photo showed Moreno and his classmates clad in white polo uniform and black pants. ADVERTISEMENT “TBT [Throwback Thursday] mga Batang Maynila! Buhay Public High School. [Mayroon] ka rin ba picture ng mga classmates [nin]yo?” read Moreno’s caption. (Do you have a picture with your classmates too?) FEATURED STORIES

TBT mga Batang Maynila! Buhay Public High School 🙂 Meron ka rin ba picture ng mga classmates nyo? pic.twitter.com/evjiibBg4M — Isko Moreno Domagoso (@IskoMoreno) October 15, 2020

Moreno finished his secondary education at Tondo High School. Netizens could not help but also remember their lives as happy high school students. “Basta masaya talaga ang high school life ko (My high school life was really fun),” a netizen replied to Moreno’s tweet. Another netizen was also amazed how the mayor of the capital city was just a simple boy back then. ADVERTISEMENT “Sino po ang mag-aakala na ang ganyang simpleng bata, mumurahin ang sapatos, isa lang ang uniporme eh magiging MAYOR NG MANILA? Akalain mo yun? [Hin]di hadlang ang kahirapan sa buhay upang pangarap ay marating,” another Twitter user replied. (Who would’ve thought that a simple student with cheap shoes and a single uniform would become the mayor of Manila? Who would’ve thought? Being poor is not an obstacle for us to achieve our dreams.)

JPV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>