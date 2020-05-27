“Isko Moreno thanks KathNiel fans for donating food packs to City of Manila”

Yorme Isko Moreno couldn’t be more grateful to the fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla for the generous donation made to the City of Manila.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, Bernardo and Padilla’s fans, known as KathNiels, donated 400 packs to the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW). The said donations were later distributed to the street dwellers sheltered at the Fugoso Sports Complex in the district of San Nicolas.

Thanking KathNiel fans on Twitter, the local chief executive of the nation’s capital wrote: “Thank you KathNiel fandom!”

