Isko Moreno to focus on plight of Manila’s informal settlers in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday said he intends to focus on addressing the problems of informal settlers in the nation’s capital this year.

He said he plans to start an in-city housing project, dubbed as “Tondominiums,” in Tondo and in Binondo, which is part of his “vertical and social amelioration program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The project involves the construction of 14-story buildings, with 42 square-meter rooms, that will house informal settlers in Manila.

“We’re gonna show the people how to build in-city vertical housing program. In highly-urbanized cities, space is rare. That’s why we’re going to utilize whatever space that we have,” Moreno said in an interview over ABS CBN News Channel.

FEATURED STORIES

Moreno added that the Manila government has already acquired a lot in Tondo measuring 3,000 square meters and another lot in Tondo measuring 2,000 square meters, where the buildings will be built.

To also implement the project, Moreno bared that the Manila government borrowed about P5 billion from the Development Bank of the Philippines and could also get another P2 billion-loan from LandBank.

“This money will be utilized for the social amelioration program, [which include] housing, health care, parks, health centers, and other things,” the Manila City mayor said.