‘Isko Moreno’ vows m’more humane’ approach to anti-drug campaign

MANILA Mayor and Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to do a reversal and take a more humane approach to the government's campaign against illegal drugs should he win the people's mandate in next year's polls.

The former actor turned politician noted that he will lay down a national anti-drug campaign that is based on the rule of law and due process, similar to what he has been doing in the nation's capital since he became local chief executive.

“I believe that human rights are fundamental and that every person has the right to defend themselves before the courts,” Domagoso said, citing the city's recent gains in its war on narcotics.

Last October 5, Domagoso presented to the media seven drug suspects caught with a total 835 grams of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, with an estimated street value of P5.6 million.

More than the amount of illegal drugs confiscated, the mayor underscored how the suspects are still alive to face the charges filed before them in court.

Last June, Domagoso lauded the Manila Police District (MPD) for the capture of a Chinese national found in possession of 38 kilos of shabu worth P258.4 million, as well as five other suspects with 8.5 kilos of shabu worth P58 million.

All suspects were taken into custody unscathed.

Another instance where no drug personality perished in the city government's anti-narcotics drive was back in Aug. 5, 2019 when Domagoso also presented before the public 35 suspects collared over a one-week period.

This was a policy Domagoso said that has been consistently implemented under his watch and has been the hallmark of his campaign against illegal drugs since he became Manila mayor in 2019.

Same approach will be done to address the country's problem with illegal drugs and drug syndicates should he become Malacañang's next occupant in May 2022, according to Domagoso.

He vowed to continue this anti-drug policy where suspects will be given their day in court.

“Eliminating drugs is a priority, but it has to be done in recognition still of every individual's human rights,” he noted.

He likewise stressed that he would never tolerate extra-judicial killings (EJKs).

“There are no EJKs in Manila. Unless the suspects threatened the lives of our policemen, the suspects were properly apprehended and that their human rights were respected in the process of the entire drug operations,” he said.