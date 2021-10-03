Isko to ramp up campaign in Visayas, Mindanao

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to ramp up his campaign outside the National Capital Region (NCR) to improve his chances of winning in next year's national elections.

He made the decision following the result of a survey by Pulse Asia that showed him lagging behind other candidates in Visayas and Mindanao.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer ranked first in Metro Manila and Luzon among presidentiables with a 30 percent cumulative tally. He slightly edged out Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio who garnered 29 percent and Senators Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson who got 18 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

However, in Visayas and Mindanao, Domagoso trailed other candidates. Duterte-Carpio, who filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor on Sunday, got 31 percent, followed by

Pacquiao with 26 percent in the Visayas and 18 percent in Mindanao.

Domagoso got 24 percent in Visayas and 13 percent in Mindanao.

“Siyempre, kailangan din naman akong makilala ng mga taga-Visayas at Mindanao (Of course, the people in Visayas and Mindanao have to know me,” the mayor said.

“Siguro kukunin ko na 'yung pagkakataon na ito na humingi ng tulong sa mga kababayan natin sa Maynila sa kanilang mga kamag-anak sa probinsya (I'll take this opportunity to ask help from Manilans and their relatives in the provinces),” he added.

The Manila mayor will file his certificate of candidacy on Monday, October 4.