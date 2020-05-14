Isol-Aid Announce First Late Night Edition ‘Iso-Late’ With Allday, KLP And More

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on May 14, 2020

Isol-Aid has been running for a couple months now, showcasing a wide array of local talent every weekend while the coronavirus pandemic makes IRL shows impossible for the foreseeable future.

The Instagram Live festival has seen live-streamed performances from the likes of Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin, Camp Cope, Courtney Barnett and many more, providing something to look forward to amidst the uncertainty. The series has also raised over $80,000 for not-for-profit Support Act, who provide vital crisis relief services to artists and other music industry works affected by the pandemic.

Now, organisers have partnered with Jägermeister and announced a late night version of the series, “for those who miss the smell of sweat dripping off the walls of their favourite late-night haunt”, with the first kicking off this Saturday, 16th May.

Whereas the regular weekly Isol-Aid lineups have generally tended to focus a little more on the more indie/indie-adjacent side of Australia’s musical landscape, the lineup for the first edition includes a decidedly more bop-centric bill. Allday, KLP, Dameeeela, Tanzer and The Huxleys will all be turning your living room into a tremendously vibey dancefloor this Saturday.

Iso-Late will kick off at 10PM AEST on Saturday over at the Isol-Aid website here.