Isol-Aid Weekend 3 Lineup Is Here Ft. Bad//Dreems, Meg Mac, San Cisco, John Butler & More

NewsWritten by Nastassia Baroni on April 3, 2020

After two successful consecutive weekends, your favourite socially distanced music festival is back this weekend with another stellar lineup.

The likes of Bad//Dreems, Hockey Dad, Meg Mac, San Cisco, Clare Bowditch, Donny Benet, Ella Hooper, Emily Wurramara, GUM, John Butler, Katie Noonan, Moaning Lisa, Mo’Ju and a whole lot more will be live streaming sets direct from their homes to yours, all in a mission to keep live music – and our support of it – rolling in the time of coronavirus.

It’s all happening from 12 noon till 12 midnight (AEDT) this Saturday 4th April and Sunday 5th of April via Instagram, where artists will live stream their sets and tag team the next musician ready to take over.

Viewers, who are able, are encouraged to throw some financial support behind the artists as the Australian music industry continues to face unprecedented financial losses in the wake of mass cancellations due to COVID-19. You can donate here.

See this weekend’s lineup below.

Find out more here.