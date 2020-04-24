Isol-Aid Weekend 6 Lineup Is Here Feat. Polish Club, Gabriella Cohen, Dylan Joel & More

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020
Isol-Aid Weekend 6 is here! This week Isol-Aid’s partnering with the Australian music community for a bread-themed live festy. Maybe because you’re all obsessed with sourdough, maybe it’s something to do with helping artists get that bread, who could say?
Island Records Australia, Raida Artists, and RVG have helped curate this week’s lineup. They’ve chosen some Aussie faves like Polish Club, Dylan Joel, and Gabriella Cohen.
The livestream will run from 1pm to 10pm on Saturday and from 2pm to 9pm on Sunday (AEST). Artists will play 20 minute sets on their own Instagram accounts. At the end of their sets, the artists will tag-team the next artist.
From Isol-Aid, “Get bready for the time of your loaf!”
Check out the lineup in full down below.
Isol-Aid Weekend 6 Lineup
Bobby Alu
Dylan Joel
Fanny Lumsden
Gabriella Cohen
Grim Fawkner
Katy Steele
Maylene Slater Burns
Polish Club
RVG
Sex on Toast
Spike Fuck
Tanzer and The Huxleys
View this post on Instagram
ROUND 6 IS ON THE RISE We’ve got a fresh feast of LIVE music & culture to keep you satisfied aaall weekend Featuring (in alphabetical order): @bobby_alu, @dylanjoel, @fannylumsden, @gabriellaacohen, @grimfawkner, @katysteele, @maylenemusefreedom, @bestpolishclub, @rvg____, @sexontoastmusic, @spike_fcuk, @tanzertanzertanzer & The Huxleys and HEAPS MORE! Get bready for the time of your loaf Love Team Isol-Aid x Artwork by the dopest dough ball in the oven @sebi.white
A post shared by Isol-Aid Festival (@isolaidfestival) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:59pm PDT