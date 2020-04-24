Isol-Aid Weekend 6 Lineup Is Here Feat. Polish Club, Gabriella Cohen, Dylan Joel & More

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020

Isol-Aid Weekend 6 is here! This week Isol-Aid’s partnering with the Australian music community for a bread-themed live festy. Maybe because you’re all obsessed with sourdough, maybe it’s something to do with helping artists get that bread, who could say?

Island Records Australia, Raida Artists, and RVG have helped curate this week’s lineup. They’ve chosen some Aussie faves like Polish Club, Dylan Joel, and Gabriella Cohen.

The livestream will run from 1pm to 10pm on Saturday and from 2pm to 9pm on Sunday (AEST). Artists will play 20 minute sets on their own Instagram accounts. At the end of their sets, the artists will tag-team the next artist.

From Isol-Aid, “Get bready for the time of your loaf!”

Check out the lineup in full down below.

Isol-Aid Weekend 6 Lineup

Bobby Alu

Dylan Joel

Fanny Lumsden

Gabriella Cohen

Grim Fawkner

Katy Steele

Maylene Slater Burns

Polish Club

RVG

Sex on Toast

Spike Fuck

Tanzer and The Huxleys