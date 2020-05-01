Isol-Aid Weekend 7 Lineup Features Dulcie, Jaguar Jonze, L-Fresh The Lion & So Many More

NewsWritten by Laura English on May 1, 2020

Happy Friday and happy one day closer to Isol-Aid, the Instagram Live festival series keeping us going. We’re up to Weekend 7 and the lineup is another beauty, full of Australian talent.

This week, Isol-Aid is partnering with Vanessa, the youth body for TAC, Transport Accident Commission. It comes as part of their Going The Distance campaign which has seen notable Aussie musos help young people who are dealing with isolation. And, it’s takeaway-themed — so, time to start drafting up your Uber Eats order.

On the bill, we have Perth four-piece, Dulcie, Sydney’s L-Fresh the Lion, and Brisbane’s Yorke and Jaguar Jonze to name a few. There’s also a secret artist who’ll be taking over the Vanessa page. Isol-Aid and Vanessa have been dropping some hints through the week.

Catch the lineup in full down below.

Isol-Aid Weekend 7 Lineup

On Instagram Live, via the artist’s accounts

Body Type

Dulcie

Jaguar Jonze

Indigo Spark

Lakyn

L-Fresh The Lion

The Merindas

Nadia Reid

Winterbourne

Woodes

+ more below