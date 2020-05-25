Isolated rains, thunderstorms expected over parts of Luzon

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Luzon are expected to have isolated rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday as a frontal system affects extreme Northern Luzon and a southwesterly windflow affects the rest of Northern Luzon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the frontal system and southwesterly windflow.

Residents are warned that flash floods or landslides may occur in the event of severe thunderstorms.

FEATURED STORIES

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought about by localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa said flash floods and landslides could also occur during severe thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will also experience light to moderate winds from south to southwest, with light to moderate sea conditions.

Light to moderate winds with slight to moderate coastal waters will likewise prevail over the rest of the country.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ