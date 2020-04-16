Isolation helps island towns in Luzon ward off COVID-19

DAGUPAN CITY—Being an island town may have helped Anda in western Pangasinan ward off the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it has yet to record any infection there.

Access to that town is through a concrete and steel bridge across the Kakiputan Channel.

Right after the province enforced the enhanced community quarantine, the local government and the police established a checkpoint at the end of the bridge. A bamboo pole is raised up and down for motorists who have been cleared of the disease, said Leonil Caalim, the municipality’s disaster risk reduction and management officer.

The initial quarantine period expired on April 14, but the national government extended the Luzon-wide lockdown until April 30.

Mayor Joganie Rarang explained to the villagers about the rules and reasons for the community quarantine after some of them returned from Metro Manila before the lockdown, which initially covered the capital region, on March 15.

But they were immediately taken to the rural health center for medical checkup and were ordered to undergo 14-day isolation at their homes.

Anda (population: 42,000) can also be reached by boat through its ports, but village officials have been vigilant in reporting passengers who arrive from other towns, Caalim said.

No travel permits

He said the local government would no longer issue travel permits to residents to ensure that they stay at home.

Anda has 18 villages, including the island barangay of Siapar. But residents in Siapar need not go to the town center for supplies because there are mobile stores.

For medicines, they can order through the village council. The list is transmitted to the local government, which makes the purchases and delivers them at the doorsteps of those who placed orders.

Batanes restrictions

In Batanes, isolation also helped the province to remain virus-free. The island town of Itbayat continues to monitor and restrict new arrivals while the Luzon lockdown is in effect.

Residents cope with the quarantine by helping one another, according to Board Member Juliet Cataluña.

On Easter Sunday, some residents in Basco, the capital town, slaughtered a cow and shared the meat with the community, she said.

Vegetables like tomatoes, yams and beans, fish and baked goods like bread are also given out for free, she said.

