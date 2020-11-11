BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Markets in Thailand, the leading exhibition organiser, ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association and GBAC, a Division of ISSA have formed a strategic partnership to help cleaning professionals prepare for, respond to and recover from the novel coronavirus and other infectious agents.



ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium Asean Announced – The Symposium for Biorisk Mitigation & Infection Control, take place virtually and in person from December 3-4, 2020

The ASEAN edition of the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium will take place virtually and in person from December 3-4, 2020 in Bangkok Thailand. It will be one part of symposium series being held in Shanghai (virtually on September 10, 2020) and Mumbai (virtually on December 11, 2020).

Spread among multiple countries and dates, the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium brings together the people and companies redefining the global cleaning community. The symposiums are designed to provide the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning industry with lessons learned and best practices in disaster management and readiness, resiliency as well as leadership in times of crisis.

Solving the Problem

As the evolving impacts of COVID-19 ripple through communities, the world is facing unforeseen challenges. Dynamic global markets are forcing organizations to innovate at a blinding speed to stay ahead. Rapid advances in technology are providing both opportunities and challenges for testing leaders. Join in the conversation with peers as experienced business leaders share ways to lead through innovation.

The Structure and Topics

ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium ASEAN will host a variety of hot topics resulting from the current challenges and solutions to cleaning and disinfecting in the property management and hospitality industries worldwide in aims to prevent future global pandemic outbreaks.

Sessions are concise resulting in an information-packed program. All Symposiums are accessible to all who are interested, by connecting directly through the Symposium registration site. Questions can be asked via a chatbox and are read out by the meeting moderators. Each panel is specifically tailored to the partnering event’s native country. In addition, each panel has been carefully assembled with only the top experts in their fields to bring the best solutions possible.

This is not just another online training — the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium’s team of experts and academics from across the industry and world will speak on various angles related to COVID-19 including strategies for training frontline workers, cleaning methods and processes, and communicating with stakeholders.

Presenters will not only be presenting the latest ideas, but many will be speaking to what is happening in the world RIGHT NOW. Speakers will have timely and inspiring messages that will speak to the “Changing the Way the World Views Cleaning.”

Who Should Attend?

The ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium establishes a framework for communication and awareness best practices throughout the world — geared towards public facilities seeking to improve their operating procedures related to sanitation and infection control requirements for maintaining a clean environment and mitigating biological risks.

Ideal for cleaning industry professionals, environmental services personnel, forensic restoration teams, biosafety professionals, biohazardous spill response teams, facilities like offices, restaurants, hotels, airports, convention centers, stadiums, and other public venues of all sizes.

The Benefits

Learn to assess a facility’s preparedness and provides staff with training for biorisk prevention and containment.

Access to on-demand content after the event.

Ask any questions that may have through the scheduled Q&A sessions throughout the event.

Hear compelling, real-world customer success stories and learn best practices from relevant businesses and organizations.

Learn the latest advancements in operating procedures related to sanitation and infection control requirements for maintaining a clean environment and mitigating biological risks.

More Opportunities & Exposure for Participating Companies

The ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium announced new digital sponsorship opportunities enabling eager companies to showcase products and services to key decision-makers within the industry, whilst building brand awareness, and improving company positions as leading players in the industry.

For further information on sponsorship opportunities visit www.issashow.com/symposium/en/sponsor.html.

The ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium ASEAN website, www.issashow.com/symposium/en/asean-association-of-southeast-asian-nations , will continue to have the latest information and registration detail.

ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium

In partnership with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a division of ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association and Informa Markets — the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium is comprised of multiple virtual symposia throughout the world. The ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium is designed to bring in-depth knowledge in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery. The symposium experts provide cutting-edge research that appeals to a broad expanse of the commercial, institutional and cleaning community.

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, IL, USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.issa.com, join the discussion with ISSA’s LinkedIn group, follow ISSA on our Facebook page and Twitter account, or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Prepare | Respond | Recover — Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance, and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises.

The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals, and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.