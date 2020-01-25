“Issa Pressman on accusations about her: ‘Everything is 100% false’”

Issa Pressman spoke up following the allegations thrown at her amid the JaDine breakup.

Issa Pressman finally broke her silence after being accused as the third party between James Reid and Nadine Lustre who recently admitted to have called it quits.

In an Instagram post, Issa said that what has been said about her is completely untrue.

“If I stay silent, I’m ‘guilty.’ If I stand up for myself, I’m ‘defensive.’ The world judges either way. But to end it here & now, everything is 100% FALSE. #ThinkBeforeYouClick,” she posted.

Her Instagram post has already received more then 50k likes as of this writing.

James and Nadine revealed that they already went separate ways. In a joint statement they sent on Tonight with Boy Abunda , the couple said that they decided to part ways for their “personal growth.”

Following the announcement, Issa was accused by fans and netizens to have caused the breakup.

After Nadine Lustre, James Reid apologizes to Yassi, Issa Pressman

Yassi took to social media to defend her sister. Meanwhile, James apologized to Issa and Yassi for after being dragged into the situation.