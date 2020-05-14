IT-BPM revenues, employment rise in 2019

Revenues of the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry grew by 7.1 percent to $26.3 billion last year from $24.5 billion in 2018, according to the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

In a statement on Wednesday, IBPAP said the number of full-time employees (FTEs) in the country increased by 71,000, bringing the total industry headcount to 1.3 million, up 5.8 percent from 1.23 million in 2018.

The figures exceeded IBPAP’s earlier forecast of $26 billion for revenues and 1.28 million full-time employees.

“These numbers show that industry growth is closer to the high range of the recalibrated figures of Roadmap 2022. It’s also a testament to the IT-BPM sector’s resilience and tenacity — that despite global and domestic headwinds, the Philippines remains competitive, relevant, and thriving,” said IBPAP President and Chief Executive Officer Rey Untal.

IBPAP said the growth in 2019 was driven by large incumbents that continued to expand not only in Metro Manila, but also in strategic delivery locations in the countryside, like Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, and Pampanga. These companies accounted for 51,000 of the additional FTEs tallied last year.

There were also a considerable number of new investors and locators that set up their operations in the country. Half of the entrants were global in-house centers providing services in healthcare, finance and accounting, human resources, IT and software, and content moderation.

Untal said the Philippines has proven for a long time its value proposition as a premier investment destination for IT-BPM services around the world.

IBPAP, however, said that, at present, the sector is dealing with the global economic fallout due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The group said this would have an impact on 2020 headcount and revenue projections and will also modify prevailing work and service models within the industry.

IBPAP released last year its recalibrated growth projections for 2020 to 2022 which forecasts the industry’s revenue to reach $28 billion by 2020, $30 billion by 2021 and $32 billion by 2022.

Under a worst-case scenario, however, revenue is seen to grow by 3.5 percent annually to $27 billion in 2020, $28 billion in 2021, and $29 billion in 2022.

Employment, on the other hand, is forecast to grow by 7 percent to 1.37 million in 2020, 1.47 million in 2021 and 1.57 million in 2022. In a worst case scenario, it is projected to grow by 3 percent to 1.33 million in 2020, 1.37 million in 2021, and 1.42 million in 2022.

IBPAP said the sector was able to continue operations and increase capacity throughout the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) with the help of the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

This continuing ability to further mobilize and optimize the IT-BPM delivery models during the ECQ has significantly improved the industry’s productivity rate, with 58 percent of employees working from home and another 15 percent delivering work as part of the skeleton staff housed on-site or in nearby hotels.

IBPAP said that a few weeks ago, these figures were only at 40 percent and 10 percent respectively.

The group said that while travel and tourism continued to face challenges, sectors like healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, and e-commerce saw an uptick in demand.

“A couple of weeks into the ECQ, a framework towards a gradual exit was developed, discussed, and shared with industry stakeholders. This guideline is a set of recommendations, which individual IT-BPM companies can tailor-fit to their own transition plans as they exit towards a new normal,” said IBPAP.

“The dialogue on rebalancing, reshaping, and re-solutioning the future of the sector is another critical and expected next step, and one that requires multi-agency, multi-industry, and multi-sectoral cooperation to ensure the country’s continuing relevance in the global marketplace despite and amid the challenges,” IBPAP added.