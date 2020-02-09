“‘It keeeps the fire inside me burning’: Mariel de Leon responds to body shaming”

Beauty queen-actress Mariel de Leon took to social media to share a message about body-shaming and bullying after receiving negative comments about her weight from some vile trolls.

On Instagram Stories, the Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 titleholder posted a few comments from netizens targeting her weight gain and said that receiving criticism from “people like these actually fuel [her] to work hard and to dream bigger”.

“So thank you for motivating me to be a better person because I don’t want to be filled with negativity, bitterness, and jealousy like any of you. I honestly just laugh at comments like these. But also, I feel bad for them because no normal person would talk like this. Only angry, jealous, and hurt people talk like this. Baka din sinapian ng demonyo, ewan ko. Hahaha,” she said.

She also thanked her bashers “for the fuel that keeps the fire inside [her] burning” and wished for “God to bless [them] with happiness.”

According to Mariel, she usually would choose to ignore and block negativity on her page, but thinking about the young girls who, like her, are being body shamed and bullied all the time, as well as the platform she is fortunate to have as a celebrity, she knew she couldn’t simply sweep things under the rug this time.

“Because you never know what people are going through,” she explained.

“So to those girls and boys that are experiencing bullying and body shaming, just know that I am here for you. I understand you. You are not alone. YOU ARE ENOUGH. STAY STRONG. I LOVE YOU,” she added.