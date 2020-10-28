It Looks Like Crowded House Have Teamed Up With Mac DeMarco For Their New Song

It’s almost been a week of little teasers from Crowded House but today the band have confirmed that the new release will be landing tomorrow. As well as that? It looks like it’ll feature Mac DeMarco.

So far, the teasers have mostly just featured a pair of eyes with the hashtag #wyw.

Today though, Crowded House announced that the video for their new release ‘Whatever You Want’ is premiering at 5am AEST.

Alongside the announcement is a still from the video, featuring Mac DeMarco standing under a chandelier. He’s also featured on the frame in the premiere.

The Music did some digging and found that the news had been confirmed by director, Nina Ljeti, who shared an image of DeMarco next to the same toys shown in the clip’s still.

She said, “Pic of Mac by me! something real special is coming out tmrw and I can’t wait to show you guys!!”

It’ll be super interesting to see how those iconic and anthemic Crowded House sounds mix with that trademark chillness of Mac DeMarco.

Catch the ‘Whatever You Want’ video premiere below and turn on notifications. And have a listen to ‘Something So Strong’ just ’cause below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]