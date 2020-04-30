It Looks Like Matt And Alex Might Be Getting Back Together

NewsWritten by Laura English on May 1, 2020

Former triple j Breakfast duo, Matt and Alex appear to be reuniting, if their new Instagram account is anything to go BY.

Junkee reported the news yesterday, pointing to their new @matt.and.alex IG handle and a post from Alex Dyson himself.

The new Matt and Alex Instagram account appeared back in February with a selfie of the pair and the caption, “hello.”

View this post on Instagram Hello A post shared by @ matt.and.alex on Feb 4, 2020 at 7:58pm PST

But, likely due to the pandemic, it’s been pretty quiet since. Then, four days ago, Alex Dyson shared a photo of him and Matt Okine at the ARIA Awards last year. With the eyes emoji, you know, the one with the ‘watch this space’ vibe.

There’s no word yet on what it means. A new radio show? A poddie? Whatever it is, we’re bloody keeeeeen.

Matt and Alex handed the coveted triple j Brekky spot over to Ben and Liam back at the end of 2016. We’ve received a few reunions, including their ‘Dance Monkey’ couples outfit at the ARIAs last year.

Enjoy a listen to ‘Sandstorm’ below or head here to see 10 of our fave Matt and Alex mems.