“‘It needs to be told’: Iza Calzado, proud sa kaniyang period film na ‘Culion’”
‘It needs to be told’: Iza Calzado, proud sa kaniyang period film na ‘Culion’
Proud na ibinahagi ng Kapamilya actress na si Iza Calzado ang period movie na pinagbibidahan at co-produce niya na Culion. Hango sa aktwal na kalagayan noong 1937-1938 sa Culion, Palawan, ipinaliwanag ng aktres ang kahalagan ng bagong pelikula sa kasaysayan.
“It was such an important time in Philippine history, but more importantly for that island.
“It’s a community of people who were pretty much outcast. And then pinagsama-sama mula isa iba’t-ibang region, pero forced to live together and to unite. And forced to hope together,” pahayag ni Iza sa interview niya sa PUSH Bets Live.
Tungkol ang Culion sa komunidad ng mga Pilipinong Hansen’s disease o leprosy na inilayo sa siyudad at tinipon sa malayong isla sa Palawan.
“I think it’s very timely. I think it something that will resonate to everybody. Kasi it’s a story of unity, hope, love. That’s a theme that’s timeless,” dagdag ni Iza.
Ihinalintulad din ng aktres ang kalagayan noon sa Culion sa naging karanasan ng mga taong may HIV noong ‘80s at ‘90s.
“Actually the way they treated people with Hansen’s disease is how we would react to people with HIV before. It’s just that, siguro nung naging laganap na ‘yon, hindi na natin sila mapadala don—siyempre hindi mo na magawa yon in the ‘80s ‘90s,” sabi ni Iza.
Iza Calzado saddened by forced rivalry with Judy Ann Santos in the MMFF
Iza Calzado reveals real-life scary moment on the set of ‘Culion’
Pagdating sa pagiging co-producer din ng naturang Metro Manila Film Fest movie entry, plano rin daw ni Iza na mag-produce pa ng mga pelikulang de kalidad.
“One day I hope I could produce other things wherein I just really like the story…
“I like real stories. I like stories that something that’s more substantial perhaps. Yung after mong panoorin may mapapaisip ka, or it could change your perspective in a positive way, in a better way,” paliwanag niya.
Panoorin ang buong interview dito:
[embedded content]
Mapapanood sa December 25 ang Culion. Kasama ni Iza sa cast sina Jasmine Curtis, at Merryll Soriano.