It was DILG that blamed Estrada for Manila’s failure to pass standards – Isko Moreno

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said Saturday it was the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and not him that blamed the administration of former Mayor Joseph Estrada for the city’s failure to pass standards for the 2019 Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH).

“For you to be fully informed, it was the DILG who said it [that the failure was due to the past administration],” he said in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wala po kaming sinisisi. Hindi po kami naninisi. Ito ang criteria ng DILG,” he said in another tweet.

[We’re not blaming anyone. We don’t blame anybody. These are the criteria of the DILG.]

FEATURED STORIES

Manila was the only city in Metro Manila that failed to pass the GFH criteria of the DILG as of Jan. 31, 2020. The list of passers was released by the DILG on Feb. 14.

Nationwide, only 184 out of 1,706 assessed LGUs failed to meet the GFH standards.

In a statement on Thursday, Moreno said he had already convened the local finance committee “to work and fix the past administration’s mess.”

“This was already expected. The DILG told us this is due to the past administration’s failure to comply with full disclosure of financial documents in‌ 2018 and first quarter of 2019,” he said.

According to DILG, the criteria for passing GFH are the following: most recent available Commission on Audit Opinion Unqualified or Qualified for 2017 or 2018; and compliance with the Full Disclosure Policy (FDP), which involves the posting of financial documents in three conspicuous places and in the FDP portal for all quarters of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ