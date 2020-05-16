“Itaewon Class’ Ahn Bo Hyun opens up about past struggles”

Itaewon Class actor Ahn Bo Hyun opens up about past struggles to his mother in an episode of South Korea’s reality show Home Alone.

Ahn Bo Hyun, who played the antagonist role of Jang Geun-won in Itaewon Class, opened up about his life in a heartwarming episode of Home Alone, a South Korean reality show featuring the everyday lives of celebrities.

In the said episode, he welcomed his mother to his home – a first in his 17 years of living independently.

In an article by Soompi the actor was quoted to have said, “Ever since I started living on my own, I haven’t been able to invite my mother over. I’ve been struggling on my own in Seoul while chasing my dream, so I couldn’t live the life that my parents expected for me. My place has always been too small for me to show them before, but I decided not to be embarrassed anymore and invited her, even though it’s late.”

After touring around Seoul, the two went on with their conversation with Ahn Bo Hyun sharing more of the struggles he experienced in the past. He also gave his mother a letter.

In an interview with the crew later, his mother turned emotional, saying, “My heart ached so much. He doesn’t tell me when he’s sick either. I usually find out what he’s been doing through the news. I knew that he’d had a hard time, but I didn’t know it was that bad. Even when he’s going through a rough time, he doesn’t say so.”

Nonetheless, she said, “I’m really proud of him for coming this far, and I think he’s amazing.”

Ahn Bo Hyun, for his part, said, “There were times that were hard or painful. But I didn’t want to share those feelings with my mom, because it seemed like it would be harder on her.

“I wanted to just tell her about happy things and show her that I was doing a good job,” he added.

Aside from Itaewon Class, Ahn Bo Hyun also appeared in The Descendants of the Sun and Her Private Life. He is set to star in the upcoming MBC drama Kairos.