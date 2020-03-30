“‘Itaewon Class’ star Park Seo-joon in talks to star with Jun Ji-hyun in new series”

The new series will be written by Kim Eun Hee, the screenwriter of ‘Signal’ and the two seasons of ‘Kingdom.’

Park Seo-joon is in talks to headline a new drama with Jun Ji-hyun according to allkpop.com. Reports said that the title of the new series will be Mount Jiri.

The drama will be written by Kim Eun Hee, the screenwriter of Signal and the two seasons of Kingdom.

If Seo Joon will be part of the cast, he will be portraying the role of national park ranger Kang Hyun Jo.

The new series is slated to air in the first half of 2021.

Seo-joon recently starred in the hit series Itaewon Class. Meanwhile, Ji-hyun made a cameo in the second season of Kingdom.