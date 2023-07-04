ITCZ to affect parts of Palawan, Mindanao; fair weather in most of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair and warm weather is expected in most parts of the country, while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers in southern portions of Palawan and Mindanao on Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), ITCZ will be felt specifically in the southern part of Palawan and Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi provinces.

“ITCZ ang nakakaapekto sa Southern Mindanao kaya asahan sa Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi at southern portion of Palawan ang maulap na kalangitan na may kasamang kalat kalat na pag ulan,” weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said in an afternoon forecast.

(The ITCZ prevails in Southern Mindanao, so expect cloudy skies with scattered rain in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the southern portion of Palawan.)

On the other hand, Dominguez said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country would experience fair weather with chances of heavy rain brought by localized thunderstorms from afternoon to evening.

She added that no weather disturbance is being monitored within and outside the Philippine area of Responsibility, according to Pagasa.

Dominguez likewise noted that no gale warning had been raised in the country’s coastal waters.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for Wednesday:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

je

