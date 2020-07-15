ITCZ to bring rains in Visayas, other parts of PH

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The entire Visayas, as well as Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Thursday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the state weather bureau.

The ITCZ is where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have fair weather but isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms may still occur in the afternoon or evening, according to the 4 a.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

“Sa Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, magandang panahon ang mararanasan. Bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan and ‘yung isolated rainshowers pagdating ng hapon o gabi ay posible pa rin,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weather. There will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Isolated rainshowers may still occur in the afternoon or evening.)

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Mindanao, fair weather ang panahon. Bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan and ‘yung isolated rainshowers pagdating ng hapon o gabi ay posible rin,” Bulquerin also said.

(Fair weather will also be observed in the rest of Mindanao. There will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a possibility of isolated rainshowers in the afternoon or evening.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

